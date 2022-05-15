MadameNoire Featured Video

Powerhouse R&B groups SWV and Xscape still have the streets talking about their legendary Verzuz battle that went down on Mother’s Day Weekend in May 2021. The ladies sent fans into a nostalgic frenzy, performing a slew of their powerful hits like “Rain” and “Understanding.” Since then, stans have been dying to see the 90s R&B stars reunite, and now, it looks like their prayers have been answered.

This week, Bravo announced that the ladies of Xscape and SWV would be getting their very own reality TV show. According to reports, the buzzing non-scripted series, which is tentatively titled Xscape/SWV, “promises to reignite their music careers.”

There’s a whole lot “at stake” for the iconic singers too as they attempt to juggle both their professional and personal lives.

“From celebrating the power of collaboration and sisterhood to pushing to overcome obstacles, there is no shortage of wonder in watching two of the most iconic female R&B groups of the ’90s come together for this multi-part limited series,” the show’s bio reads, according to Deadline.

Famous Reality TV producer Mona Scott Young will executive produce the show alongside Stephanie R. Gayle and Michael Lang. The ladies of both groups, LaTocha Scott-Bivens, Kandi Burruss, Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamara Johnson-George, LeAnne “Lelee” Lyons and Tamika Scott, will also serve as executive producers.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see the ladies together and back in action. The multi-part reality series is set to air in the Winter.

The big news marks another win for SWV, who back in April, revealed that Lifetime would be developing a biopic about their inimitable music careers. At the time, insiders close to the network claimed that producers were “working on the script,” but no details have been revealed about a release date as of yet.

