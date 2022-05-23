MadameNoire Featured Video

Isaiah Lee, the 23-year-old suspect accused of tackling Dave Chappelle on stage, is finally speaking out about why he charged at the comedian during his “Netflix Is A Joke” show on May 3.

Lee revealed in an exclusive interview with the New York Post that he was “triggered” by the former Comedy Central star’s jokes “about the LGBTQ community and homelessness.” He claimed he had no intention of hurting Chappelle. The young man told the publication that he wished the 48-year-old celeb was more “sensitive” when creating jokes centered on the aforementioned topics.

“I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” Lee told the New York Post from his cell at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles. “I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”

Lee claims Chappelle stirred up emotional wounds with his jokes

Oddly enough, Lee attended the concert at the Hollywood Bowl as a fan on May 3. He was hoping to have a “good time” but grew frustrated when Chappelle began cracking jokes about the trans community and homelessness.

“I’m also a single dad and my son is 5,” said Lee who claimed that he too was homeless at one point. “It’s a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke.”

The aspiring rapper, who performs under the moniker “NoName_Trapper,” said he blew up after the comic made an offensive joke about pedophilia, a bit that stirred up emotional wounds from a sexual abuse incident he experienced as a teen.

As for that ejectable “knife blade” that he was carrying, Lee claimed that he wasn’t going to use the weapon on Chappelle. He said he normally carried the device around for protection since he’s a “minor celebrity.”

Lee has called out Dave Chappelle in the past with his music

The young artist has recorded at least two songs criticizing the comedian for jokes he’s made in the past. One track called “Walkin’ straight into da Bowl,” weirdly references the attack that occurred earlier this month.

In 2020, Lee released a song called “Dave Chappelle” where he can be heard repeatedly saying “laugh at you n****s a joke,” according to TMZ.

Lee also has a song defending President Donald Trump with lyrics that include, “MAGA my n**ga,” and “Why is everybody always hatin’ on my president.”

The rapper and Chappelle had a brief interaction after his arrest Lee said he briefly spoke to Chappelle after he was apprehended by police. When the star asked why he ran up on stage and tackled him, Lee said to the “Half Baked” actor: “I told him my mother and grandmother, who fought for his civil rights to be able to speak, would be upset at the things he said.”