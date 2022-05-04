On May 3, Dave Chappelle’s stand-up show at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. ended in sheer chaos after a man rushed up on stage and tackled the comedian to the ground. TMZ reported that the assailant pulled out a fake gun on the 48-year-old star and oddly, there was a knife attached to the bogus weapon. Seconds later security and a few other people rushed to the stage to apprehend the attacker. One eyewitness said that both Jamie Foxx and Busta Rhymes were among the group who quickly ran to protect Chappelle, fighting off the violent fan.

https://twitter.com/bri_sacks/status/1521735537706512384L.A . officials told TMZ that the man pointed the semi-automatic replica at Chappelle and NBC Los Angeles added that the fake weapon had an ejectable “knife blade” that could be launched when discharged, but it’s unclear if the man attempted to use it. https://twitter.com/JEDSIMON/status/1521749146461368320

Dave was OK after the incident and he actually addressed the issue on stage once the chaos settled. The star thanked both Foxx for his good deed.

“Whenever you’re in trouble Jamie Foxx will show up in a sheriff’s hat,” Chappelle quipped in a video clip from the show, eliciting a sea of laughter from fans.

Foxx then walked out on stage to join the comedian as they both processed the incident.

“I thought that was part of the show. I grabbed the back of that n**** head, his hair was spongy, absorbent,” joked the Washington D.C. native.

“Listen I just want to say I’ve had an incredible time this man is an absolute genius,” Foxx told the audience.

“We got to make sure we protect him at all times. This is what it’s about… we not going to let nothing happen to you.”

Right before the video ended, Chappelle added:

“I’ve been doing this for 35 years. I just stomped a n**** backstage. I’ve always wanted to do that.”