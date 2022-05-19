MadameNoire Featured Video

Janet Jackson turned 56-years-old on May 16, and online users are discussing her ex Jermaine Dupri attending her birthday party this past weekend.

Jackson celebrated her birthday with a host of celebrity guests at On The Record at Park MGM on May 14. Attendees included Jimmy Jam, Usher, Bryan-Michael Cox, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Nelly, and to fans’ surprise — her former flame.

Underneath a photo captured at the birthday bash, Twitter users had mixed reactions to Dupri’s presence at the event.

Their replies to the tweet included:

“Omg not Jermaine, Janet stay away from him,” “He tryna seek back in,” and “Jermaine got Janet out of London. She gonna have fun her birthday.”

As another online user pointed out, the former couple ended their seven-year romance in 2009 — a whopping 13 years ago.

Jackson’s birthday festivities came just ahead of the performer presenting Mary J. Blige with the Icon Award at Sunday’s 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

On the “Rhythm Nation” singer’s actual birthday, May 16, side-eyes continued to roll Dupri’s way.

In the replies of a stunning photo of Jackson — taken at her 36th birthday party in 2002 — some Twitter users couldn’t help but share their feeling that Dupri messed things up with the singer.

RELATED CONTENT: “Janet Jackson Addresses Long-Standing Rumor She Had A Child With James DeBarge In The 80s”

Fans’ distrust of Dupri’s recent closeness to Jackson may stem from what they learned about the end of the couple’s relationship during the latter’s tell-all, two-part documentary that aired on Lifetime earlier this year.

In the documentary, Dupri shared that the couple broke up because of infidelities on his part.

“One of the weird things is that dating Janet attracts other women — girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her,” the music producer claimed.

Neither Dupri nor Jackson have commented on the recent discussion on the status of their bond, but we’ll keep you updated if they do.

RELATED CONTENT: “Black Twitter Roasts Jermaine Dupri After Janet Jackson Documentary Reveals He Cheated On The Iconic Singer”