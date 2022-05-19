MadameNoire Featured Video

LeBron James’ eldest son, Bronny James, has grown up right before our eyes. His mother, Savannah James, recently shared photos of him attending prom and we officially feel old.

In an Instagram slideshow, the mother-of-three is helping him get dressed and showing off how dapper he looked in his black and blue tuxedo alongside his date, who wore a white plunging gown with a high slit aligned with feathers and matching white shoes.

“Tons of emotions and realizations. Time really flies. So proud of you young man!! I will always have your front and your back!,” his mother wrote in the caption.

While many were in awe of Bronny James and his date, Peyton Gelfuso, others found an issue with him taking a white girl to prom.

You may not agree with interracial dating but why use your opinion to stain such a moment? We were all finding joy in seeing him experience this rites of passage while trying to figure out how 17 years flew by so fast and here come the hoteps and the fake woke folks condemning this child for his choice. On Twitter, people were making assumptions about their relationship like her being a gold digger and him not being able to “handle a Black Queen.” There’s this underlying thought that because he is dating a white girl that he doesn’t think Black is beautiful or that “we lost another one,” as someone on Twitter put it. His date’s race is not directly correlated to not having a preference for Black women. While there are outliers who do feel that way, this isn’t the time and place for that conversation.

Bronny James, who attends Sierra Canyon High School, is following in his NBA champion father’s footsteps and will be entering college in 2023 and is destined to become a top college basketball player. The top schools on his list are Duke University, the University of Kentucky, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, UCLA and the University of Kansas. LeBron James hopes to play alongside his first born in the NBA one day. In a Q&A on Twitter with fans, when he was asked if he plans to stay in the NBA long enough to play with his son he said, “That’s the plan! God willing.”

The NBA All-Star has been very open about hoping Bronny James will enter the NBA draft.

“I want him to be in the NBA. I am not going to lie,” James said in Uninterrupted’s Top Class: The Life & Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. “I want to be on the court with him. I think that will be an unbelievable moment. He’s about to be a junior so the years, it could get close, but we should see, but I want him to get to the NBA.”

This is looking like it will likely happen because James doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon.

“The way I feel, I can go on for a min to be honest,” he said about staying in the NBA. “It’s really up to me and my mental staying fresh/sharp! I’m still psycho driven!”