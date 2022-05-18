MadameNoire Featured Video

As fears about a post-Roe world continue to grow for American women across the country, Starbucks is doing its part to make sure abortion and reproductive health services are available to those in need.

On May 16, Starbucks announced it would cover the costs for employees who may need to travel to obtain an abortion if the procedure is banned in their state following the Supreme Court’s decision. The new initiative will be offered in their employee’s existing medical insurance. According to CBS News, the Seattle-based company will reimburse transportation expenses for workers enrolled in its medical insurance and even their dependents who don’t have access to the critical procedure “within 100 miles of their home.”

The new measure will also provide Starbucks employees with financial support associated with growing a family, like adoption, surrogacy, or fertility treatments. Paid leave will be offered to those eligible after welcoming a new child by birth, adoption, or foster care and health insurance options will be made available for transgender identifying individuals seeking gender-affirming care.

On Monday, Starbucks joined a massive list of companies who vowed to protect the rights of their employees following the Supreme Court’s troublesome draft opinion that might overturn the right to abortion. Amazon, Apple, Citigroup, Microsoft, and Salesforce are a few more companies that have enacted similar reimbursement plans for their employees seeking an abortion. Some analysts believe that if the Supreme Court does strike down the centuries-old law, the move could force other companies to create similar programs.

Sara Kelly, the acting executive vice president for employee resources at Starbucks, issued a statement about the company’s big decision.

“Like many of you, I’m deeply concerned by the draft Supreme Court opinion related to the constitutional right to abortion that was first established by Roe v. Wade,” the statement read.

“Let me be clear upfront – regardless of what the Supreme Court ends up deciding, we will always ensure our partners have access to quality healthcare. And when actions impact your access to healthcare, we will work on a way to make sure you feel supported.”

Currently, Starbucks offers health coverage to its 240,000 part- and full-time workers at its U.S. stores.

