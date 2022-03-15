MadameNoire Featured Video

Lizzo spoke out against the newer laws that took effect in her home state of Texas. During a sit down with Angela Yee at SXSW, the “Juice” singer expressed not supporting such restrictive laws that affect women and the trans community.

“I’m proud to rep Houston,” she said according to The Washington Post. “But I’m not proud to rep Texan politics right now. There are very regressive laws being passed. They’re taking away the right for young children to have a chance to live authentically as themselves. It’s a violation of human rights. Trans rights are human rights.”

Lizzo, born Melissa Jefferson, is referring to the Texas law, SB8, that prohibits abortion after six weeks of pregnancy and another law, HB25, that deems medical treatments for transgender teenagers—like the administration of hormone blockers—a crime that can also be considered child abuse. Under HB25, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services would have to investigate parents for child abuse if they allow their children to engage in gender affirming medical care. HB25, which Abbott signed in January, also bans transgender female teens from engaging in female sports teams.

“Texas Attorney General: ‘There is no doubt’ that gender transition of minors is ‘child abuse’ under Texas law. The Texas Dept. of Family & Protective Services will enforce this ruling and investigate & refer for prosecution any such abuse,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a tweet.

“There are people in charge who can change things on a systemic level and they’re letting us down,” the 33-year-old added.

On March 11, a Texas judge issued a temporary injunction against HB25 after a lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, The Post reported.

Lizzo slammed the abortion law, condemning the men who made a women’s issue their business.

“The abortion ban is atrocious,” she said. “Mind your business. Stay out of my body. This is not political.”

