Tanqueray, the sassy burlesque dancer who captivated Humans of New York (HONY) fans with her fascinating story, is set to release her own book thanks to the platform’s creator Brandon Stanton.

Tanqueray, whose real name is Stephanie Johnson, graced the HONY Instagram page in 2019, sharing riveting stories about her life as a burlesque dancer in the 60s and 70s. The personal series chronicled her impeccable fashion style and shared emotional stories about her difficult relationship with her mother while growing up in Albany, New York.