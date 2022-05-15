MadameNoire Featured Video

Pastor Jamal Bryant made a few critical remarks about the death of polarizing dating guru Kevin Samuels during a recent church service. The New Birth Missionary pastor rebuked some of the self-proclaimed image consultant’s controversial relationship advice, including Samuel’s most recent video where he claimed that unmarried women over the age of 35 were “leftovers.”

“How can a man say that you are of low value after 35?” Bryant told crowd-goers during his sermon,” before eluding to a recent rumor that alleged Samuels died with no money.

“How can a man say that you don’t have the level of traction of a high-powered man when that man has to get a GoFundMe for his funeral?”

Multiple reports claimed that a GoFundMe account was created to cover funeral expenses for the 57-year-old YouTuber following his death. Samuels’ close friend Melanie King allegedly started the campaign to help out the social media influencer’s mother and daughter. According to King, Samuels “did not have a will or beneficiary.” Oddly, the account has since been deleted.

Additionally, during a recent interview, King claimed that Samuels’ funeral would be held in Oklahoma.

Was Kevin Samuels really living the high-value lifestyle he preached? Naturally, the question sparked mixed reactions across the internet and the celebrity world after the broke rumors surfaced.

“Ice Box” hitmaker Omarion called out pastor Bryant for showing a lack of respect for Samuels’ family.

“He’s no longer here. Why add insult to injury?” the singer commented underneath The Shade Room’s post about the incident.

“What about the people that loved him- like his mom? They gotta see this or hear about it. This is disgusting & wack asf. Regardless of his views he didn’t kill nobody. We all need to have more compassion,” he added.

On a recent episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens, actress Vivica A. Fox called Samuels’ unexpected death “Karma.”

“This man was a hypocrite, in my honest opinion,” the Soul Food alum said frankly. “I didn’t find anything about him to be healing. “He insulted African American women on a consistent basis.”

Fox added:

“I hope this is teaching folks a lesson about the karma that you put out, the negativity that you put out in the world. That when karma comes knocking at your door, she might not be so kind. So, the fact that he keeled over real quick and was supposedly with a woman that we don’t yet know the nationality, rest in peace.”

Houston attorney, Dennis Spurling, a close friend of Samuels, shot down the rumors on his YouTube channel, telling fans that the social media personality died “rich AF.”

“They’re trying to create a negative stereotype that he was broke. The truth is that Kevin Samuels had amassed more worth than some of these media publications that are making these foolish allegations,” Spurling continued, adding that Samuels had lucrative deals developing just before his death. “Kevin Samuels turned down a $10 million podcast deal because he already had that and he knew he could make that ten times over.”

Play

Do you think people are being too harsh about Samuels’ unexpected passing?

RELATED CONTENT: Kevin Samuels, Deceased At 57, Remembered For His Cringey Presence, Tactless Advice And Tasteless Insults Toward Black Women