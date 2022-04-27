R&B veterans SWV will now get to tell their story after 30 years in the industry. The Sisters With Voices will be getting their own biopic courtesy of Lifetime. An inside source has spilled the beans about the upcoming project and said they are “working on the script” according to The Jasmine Brand. It was revealed back in 2019 that the group was in talks with different networks about a biopic and it looks like Lifetime won the bid.

In 2019 Instagram post, Coko shared that she wants singer and songwriter Sevyn Streeter to portray her.

“Me & my baby @sevyn ❤️ She has to play me in the SWV biopic! She looks so much like me,” Coko wrote.

SWV released their first album, It’s About Time, back in 1992. Their debut project produced hits like “Weak,” “I’m So Into You,” “Downtown” and “Right Here.” In 1996, they released their sophomore album, New Beginning, and achieved their third no. 1 hit on the US Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with “You’re The One.” They even collaborated The Neptunes, who wrote “Use Your Heart,” way before they became the household name they are today. After they released their third album, Release Some Tension, the group disbanded in 1998 due to personal issues within the group.

“SWV were going through some changes,” Coko told MTV back in 1999. “You know, we had communications problems. The unity was gone and the friendship was gone, basically. That’s the whole thing in a nutshell. It was either we were gonna get it together or we weren’t. And we couldn’t get it together, so we had to go. And that was it.”

During their heyday, they sold over 25 million albums and had nine number one hits.

While apart, Coko embarked on a solo career and released her album, Hot Coko, in 1998. She later released the albums Grateful, A Coko Christmas and Grateful. While Coko was continuing her singing career, Leanne “Lelee” Lyons fell into dark and hard times.

“I was very depressed,” Lyons said on the Bethenny show in 2014. I mean I got to the point where I was just going to end my life. It was that bad. If I couldn’t have, what I had before, if I couldn’t have SWV and be who I was, as the world knew me as, I wanted to die. I really believe, I mean, I can’t self diagnose myself but something was damn wrong with me!”

Taj, Tamara Johnson-George, is married to Eddie George, former NFL football player and head coach at Tennessee State University. Johnson-George was the center of her own reality show, “I Married A Baller” and was a cast member on “Survivor,” CBS’ reality competition show.

The group later reunited in 2005 and released their album I Missed Us in 2012 and Still in 2016.

RELATED CONTENT: The Verzuz Battle Between Xscape And SWV Is Happening