A Tinton Falls, New Jersey woman named Jennifer Sweeney was sentenced last week to almost 100 years in prison for the 2016 murder of her former girlfriend, Tyrita Julius.

Sweeney strangled Julius to death and later buried the deceased in the backyard of a Long Branch, New Jersey home.

The murder and burial came after Sweeney ordered a failed hit out on Julius due to her jealousy and suspicion that her then-girlfriend was cheating.

In September, Sweeney, 38, was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, three weapons counts, fourth-degree evidence tampering and second-degree desecration of human remains, according to Black Enterprise.

Monmouth County Superior Court Judge David Bauman issued Sweeney’s 95-year sentence on May 6.

The convicted will be required to serve a minimum of 85 percent of both her 75-year life term for Julius’ murder and the 20-year term she received regarding the shooting she organized to kill Julius.

Last week’s sentencing fell “under the provisions of New Jersey’s No Early Release Act,” PEOPLE outlined.

“This sentencing is a fitting outcome to the prosecution of genuinely monstrous crimes,” said Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey in a statement. “This defendant’s actions were callous, calculated, and vicious, and ended the life of a woman beloved by her family and friends. I sincerely thank the detectives and assistant prosecutors who worked so diligently over so many years to see that justice was done in this case.”

Sweetney reportedly asked Andre Harris, 38, to take Julius’ life in 2015.

Julius and her teenage daughter were the victims of a heinous shooting just two days before Thanksgiving that year, although the mother-daughter duo ended up surviving the attack.

Julius had been shot eight times during that incident. Her mother later reported her missing in March 2016 — and Julius’s body was found by authorities buried in Harris’ backyard that August.

Julius’ remains were reportedly found in two trash bags along with the electrical cord Sweetney used to strangle her to death.

Harris shared in his testimony that Sweetney threatened to kill his children if he didn’t shoot Julius, whom he didn’t know, ABC7NY reports.

The man reached a plea agreement with the court and was sentenced to serve 85 percent of his 16-year term before he’s eligible for parole.

Queen Julius, the victim’s mother, wept at Sweeney’s sentencing and said her daughter “left this world by nightmarish circumstances” that haunt her daily.

“I will forever be heartbroken,” Queen expressed, adding. “She was my child, my only daughter.”

The defense attorney representing Sweetney, Robin Lord, shared with the press that his client “loved the victim very much and maintains her innocence.”

