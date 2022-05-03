MadameNoire Featured Video

Police in Douglasville, Georgia have arrested a woman accused of shooting a 17-year-old girl in the face during a chaotic road rage incident on I-20.

The shooter, who was identified as 30-year-old Brittney Alyssa Griffith, was traveling eastbound on I-20 in a Black sedan when the incident occurred late afternoon on May 1. Investigators believe Griffith followed the teenage victim’s car from the area following a road rage altercation, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Officials said Griffith pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle and shot directly into the car. Detectives later discovered that Griffith had three young children, ages 4-9, with her when she fired the shot. Griffith turned herself in to authorities around 11 p.m. on Sunday. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries. Officials say she is expected to be released.

Griffith has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of cruelty to children and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, WSBTV reported.

At a hearing on May 2, Judge Susan Camp from the Douglas County Magistrate Court told the courtroom that Griffith went to get her nails done following the shooting and denied bond.

“That just blows my mind,” the victim’s mother told WSBTV after the hearing. “That makes me think she had no remorse.”

According to the victim’s mother, her daughter told her that Griffith shot into the vehicle after she accidentally cut her off as she was driving.

“And she shot them the bird, and they shot back,” she explained, noting how her daughter “was shot behind her ear” and that it “came out through the side of her eye.”

The victim has been moved from intensive care and is in a regular hospital room now undergoing treatment.

