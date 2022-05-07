MadameNoire Featured Video

Benzino and Coi Leray’s relationship has hit another rough patch. Just a few weeks ago Coi Leray blasted her father via social media for threatening her and her mother. Now, he is saying he is going to keep his distance from his baby girl.

“As far as the lil [birdie] who keeps talking about love and forgiveness. Well there’s this word called “loyalty” and a commandment that says “Honor thy Mother and Father” As far as burning bridges, there no bridge bigger than the one you burnt with your own blood,” he tweeted.

He added, “One day you will realize that the people in these blogs comment section do not really care about you like I do & your label execs will have you sell your soul to make millions. I LOVE & ADORE my only daughter but I will just have to do it from a distance.”

Leray has been open about the rocky relationship between she and her father and said she was inspired to repair it after a conversation with Nicki Minaj. During her visit to The Breakfast Club, she shared that Benzino went broke after The Source went bankrupt in 2006.

“That’s the problem everybody think it was a silver spoon situation. My dad lost The Source when I was like 9 [years old], bruh,” the “Blick Blick” rapper said. “Once it was gone I was old enough to understand life. And it was gone after that. Reality hit. We were broke, we’re figuring things out, ya feel me?”

Once she shared this bit of information, things took a turn for the worse again. She tweeted that right before her album release, she and her mother had a not so great conversation with the former Love & Hip Hop star.

”My dad is texting my mom threatening her and me because I said he went broke on the breakfast club on the day of my album release,” she tweeted. “I hate to bring this s*** to social media but my father need help. Sorry if I offended you on breakfast club but don’t treatment me or my mom because you hate to admit that we went broke after the source.”

“Build a f****** bridge and get over it that’s why I don’t even like mentioning his name. That’s why I never mentioned his name coming into this industry cause he can’t get over his past and don’t even realize how much he damaging when he does this stuff.”

Coi Leray hasn’t responded to her dad…yet.