Wendy Williams seems “ready” than ever to tackle whatever comes her way.

The veteran radio and television host shared a glam photo of herself rocking a black dress, cheetah print coat with a bright red collar, cross pendant necklace and Louis Vuitton bag on Instagram on April 6.

Wendy’s caption, “Ready 😁 ,” was happily reflected by the huge grin on the star’s face in the snapshot.

In her comments, some of Wendy’s followers assumed the host was dressed up for a court hearing over her ongoing dispute with Wells Fargo.

Their messages included hashtags like “#givewendyhermoney,” “#freewendy,” “giveheraccesstohermoney” and “unfreezewendy.”

One user encouragingly wrote, “Get ur money Wendy 🙌🙌🙌🙌 ,” while several others simply said, “Good luck!”

In February, Wendy claimed Wells Fargo froze her assets without explanation and subsequently caused her to suffer financial hardship “due to her inability to make payments on outstanding debts and other financial obligations.”

The host and her legal team highlighted that Wendy’s former financial advisor Lori Schiller was the one who arranged for Wells Fargo to take authority over the star’s funds because Wendy “was of unsound mind.”

LaShawn Thomas, Wendy’s attorney, conversely denied all the negative speculation about the star’s health and wellbeing.

When Wells Fargo issued a statement in response to the claims, the financial institution said it was “open to arranging with [Williams’] counsel to release funds directly to the creditors to pay outstanding amounts that have been historically and regularly paid from the accounts in question, such as employee salaries, utilities, and the like.”

