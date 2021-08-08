MadameNoire Featured Video

Dasha Kelly and her three daughters were on the verge of becoming unhoused Back in July when the eviction moratorium was scheduled to end on July 31.

The 32-year-old mom said she was “maintaining just fine” before the pandemic caused her to lose her job. To make matters worse, Kelly was hit with a 24-hour eviction notice on July 24 after owing more than $1900 to her landlord. With a wave of financial stress looming over her head the former car dealership employee donated her blood plasma and formed a GoFundMe as a last result.

“We do have EBT for food, and also applied for Chap. However, they do not assist immediately. We owe $1,900 for rent alone, not including utilities,” Kelly detailed of her dire financial rut on her campaign page.

“As you all know it is entirely still to hot to be homeless. My daughters are aged 5, 6, and 8. Please help with anything you can,” she added.

Kelly was able to skyrocket past her goal of $2000 due to the help of her supporters. The account has now received more than $232,000 in donations, according to People.

“This campaign was solely created upon desperation,” Kelly said during an interview with CNN.

“I literally tried almost everything to earn income while taking care of my family prior to creating this. Never in my life did I think CNN would reach out to us when we posted. The first month being posted on here we didn’t receive one donation.”

Now Kelly has more than enough to pay for her entire lease and purchase a vehicle so that she can return back to work. Kelly also said she plans to “pay it forward” and help another family in “dire” need.