50 Cent is still trolling Teairra Mari on Instagram as their contentious legal battle ensues.

Regarding Mari’s now $50,000 unpaid debt to the hip hop veteran, the former Love & Hip Hop star was recently grilled for over three hours by 50’s attorneys and asked “to appear with her financial records and answer questions under oath,” Radar Online reports.

The outlet detailed that the “Sponsor” singer testified from 9:30 a.m. to 12:51 p.m., reportedly on April 20.

Before Mari was questioned, 50’s legal team alleged Mari had “been the subject of repeated sanctions by this Court but has been seemingly unswayed by such actions and has not paid any money towards the Judgment or sanctions against her, making the increased penalties associated with a finding of contempt necessary.”

As MADAMENOIRE‘s extensively detailed in the past, the lengthy legal battle between the two started when Mari sued the Power and BMF executive producer in 2018 for sharing an explicit post of her on his Instagram from a sex tape video leaked by Mari’s ex-boyfriend, Akbar Abdul-Ahad.

50 won the case in 2019 and Mari was ordered to pay the rapper over $30,000 plus his legal fees.

The sum of Mari’s debt has grown due to her lack of payment thus far, resulting in it now reportedly being $50,000, according to XXL Mag.

50 shared a headline surrounding the case’s most recent developments and added to his history of trolling Mari in a recent Instagram post.

The “In Da Club” rapper even referenced celebrity lawyer Lisa Bloom, who stood by Mari’s side during a 2018 press conference about the sex tape drama.

“👀 young lady your going to learn to have respect for the legal system whether you like it or not,” 50 wrote underneath a thumbnail photo of him and Mari. “Where is your friend Lisa Bloom now! 🏃‍♀️💨 She ran away and left you smh 😡. You know you done fvcked up right! I want money by Monday.”

Mari has yet to acknowledge 50’s most recent online antics.