Rapper, mogul and well-known internet troll Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson continues to pester singer Teairra Mari on social media.

On Instagram earlier this week, 50 posted a photo of Mari with her lawyers at her side from years ago as the “Act Right” songstress spoke at a press conference about her 2018 revenge porn lawsuit.

As MADAMENOIRE detailed in past coverage, Mari and 50 battled it out in a contentious legal case after 50 posted a sexually explicit video of Mari that went viral. In January 2019, 50 won the lawsuit and the judge awarded him $30,000, which grew to $37,000 to include his legal fees.

According to the 50’s latest update, Mari has yet to pay up.

“👀 Remember this, smh she better give me my money before it start to feel like she went to college and her student loans catching up with her,” 50 wrote underneath the photo of Mari and her attorneys.

In the comments, people posted laugh emojis and wrote about 50’s antagonizing debt collecting tactics.

They said things including, “This dude stay applying pressure but I get it,” “Don’t EVER OWE THIS DUDE,” and “Some people forget and forgive, 50 don’t.”

When asked about whether she ever tried to reach out to 50 about the beef between them during an appearance on The Breakfast Club in May 2019, Mari said, “No, for what? Y’all know Curtis a mess… he makes me laugh. He tickles me… he’s very hilarious. He’s actually been bringing out some of my funny side.”

Even though the singer and 50 are scheduled to go back to court, Mari has been staying silent on her and the mogul’s ongoing drama.

