The ongoing legal battle between 50 Cent and Teairra Mari is unfortunately getting more serious. According to the latest reports on the legalities between the two, the rapper and his legal team are considering seizing Mari’s assets since she’s yet to pay him the $30,000 plus interest in legal fees she was court-ordered to.

If you recall, back in 2018 Mari filed a revenge porn lawsuit against 50 Cent and her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad after the latter had posted a sexually explicit video of her and the rapper had reposted it on his account with the caption, “get the strap” — something Mari took as a threat.

At the time, 50 Cent argued that the video he’d shared on his social media never showed Mari in a sexual act or any part of her genitals. Many were surprised when at the beginning of the following year, the judge presiding over the case agreed with the rapper and dismissed Mari’s claims. As an even bigger blow to the Love & Hip Hop star, the official also ruled that she needed to pay the rapper’s legal fees, a whopping $30,618.

In the aftermath, 50 Cent continued publicly antagonizing Mari on social media. Regarding the outstanding money she legally owes him, he’d posted that she didn’t pay by April of that year (2019) he planned on “handing over her lacefront.” In another post, he spoke on Marri and the money he was due using a handful of expletives.

As per legal documents Radar Online recently acquired, the outlet reported that the “lawyers representing 50 informed the court the reality star still owes him $37,733. They filed a writ of execution against Mari.” Explaining how the total amount owed from her to him grew, they detailed that “in the newly filed documents, it shows an additional $4,492 was added to the judgment after Mari was sanctioned in the case.” Additionally, the sum also “accrued interest in the amount of $2,597.80” since she hasn’t paid off any of the debt yet.

The outlet’s reporting also mentioned that the rapper and his team are now “making moves to try and seize her assets to collect on his money.”

We’ll keep you posted as this story updated.