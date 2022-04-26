MadameNoire Featured Video

Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19. Harris tested positive on rapid and PCR tests on April 26.

“She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the vice president’s residence,” her press secretary Kirsten Allen said in the statement according to USA Today. “She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians.”

Harris won’t return to the White House until she tests negative. She is vaccinated and has gotten two booster shots, one on Oct.1 and another on April 1.

Harris has not been in close contact with President Joe Biden or First Lady Jill Biden.

The week before testing positive, she was on the move in California. After a speaking engagement at the William J. Rutter Center at the University of California, San Francisco Mission Bay about maternal health on April 21, she went to Los Angeles to spend the remainder of the weekend. She then returned to Washington, D.C on April 25.

The novel virus has been making its way through Washington D.C, leaving many politicians and White House officials battling the symptoms, including people in Harris’s circle. In March, her husband Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

“I tested positive for COVID. My symptoms are mild and I’m grateful to be both vaccinated and boosted,” he tweeted. “If you have yet to get vaccinated and boosted, please don’t wait.”

Harris’ communication director Jamal Simmons tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6, KTVU reported. Simmons has been “in close contact to the Vice President” unfortunately. Harris continued to attend events on her schedule as planned while remaining in contact with her doctor.

“The Vice President will follow CDC guidance for those that have been in close contact with a positive individual and will continue to consult with her physician,” Allen said in a statement at the time. “The Vice President plans to continue with her public schedule.”

Harris hasn’t released a statement about her diagnosis yet.

