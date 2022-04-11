MadameNoire Featured Video

Kamala Harris is amplifying the history-making confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson into the Supreme Court by sharing the achievement’s importance with young Black girls.

The country’s first Vice President of Black and Asian descent posted a photo on Twitter of an optimistic letter about the future of leadership in our country written to her goddaughter, Helena.

“I sit here with a deep sense of pride and joy—for this moment in our history and what I believe it will mean for you and all the current young and future leaders of our country,” Harris penned to her goddaughter.

Giving context to her followers, the VP explained that she drafted the note to Helena when she presided over Jackson’s Senate confirmation.

Harris noted that “for our girls, their potential is truly unlimited.”

The VP also requested that Sens. Raphael Warnock and Cory Booker — the only Black Democrats in the Senate — also write a letter to a young Black girl in their lives about Jackson’s confirmation, ABC News reports.

Warnock addressed his letter to his five-year-old daughter. His message began with: “Dear Chloé, Today, we confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court. In our nation’s history, she is the first Supreme Court Justice who looks like you – with hair like yours.”

“So I wrote this note to say you can be anything [and] achieve anything you set your head and heart to do. Love you!” it concluded.

Booker has yet to share on social media a message he wrote to a young Black girl in his life about Jackson’s triumph. Still, as MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the New Jersey senator sang Jackson’s praises and took time to give the country’s newest Supreme Court Justice her flowers during the judge’s intense confirmation hearing.

