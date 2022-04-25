MadameNoire Featured Video

Keke Palmer doesn’t play when it comes to setting boundaries. Not even with fans.

The star, who’s gearing up to appear in Jordan Peele’s forthcoming horror film “Nope,” took to Twitter on April 23, to address a recent incident where a fan made her feel unsafe after she declined the individual’s request for a photo.

“No means no, even when it doesn’t pertain to sex,” the 28-year-old wrote.

“I was at the bar the other day and this girl asked me three times for a picture and I told her three times nicely that I did not want take one with her. She still preceded to film me against my will,” she continued.

The actress shared that she “nervously laughed” off the odd exchange but deep down, Palmer felt as though the individual “invaded” her privacy.

“If I went off on her I would’ve been wrong,” she added.

Social media users share mixed reactions to Keke Palmer’s Invasion of Privacy Tweet

The comment sparked a ton of mixed reactions from Twitter users, with some stating that the Akeelah and the Bee alum should have taken the picture because it comes with the territory as a superstar.

“Honestly, she was a fan of yours and taking a picture with her probably would have made her night. It would have taken you what? Maybe 30 seconds of your time? If you can’t take a simple picture with your fans, maybe you’re in the wrong business?” wrote one critic.

While another person chimed in:

“You make your choice to live in the public eye and make money out of it so live with it!”

Others argued that even with her celebrity status, Palmer was entitled to her personal space and privacy.

One Twitter user replied:

“If you must film celebrities do it from a distance, don’t run up on them in their personal space and start iPhone filming. That is rude.”

While another commented:

“Y’all forget that these celebrities are also human too and sometimes they don’t wanna be bothered and that should be OKAY!”

Keke shares more about her troubled fan interaction on Instagram

On Sunday, the Primetime Emmy Award winner took to Instagram, where she shared more about the unsettling interaction with the fan.

“Clearly I’m still upset about it cause I hated that I smiled, but that is my defense mechanism to laugh or joke in an uncomfortable situation and it misleads people every time. Literally I could be wanting to scream, and on the outside I’m still performing,” she captioned a screenshot of her original tweet. “The fact that I tell people no at all is therapeutic progress for me lbvs.” “Creating boundaries can sometimes be so difficult but when you people please or always try to avoid conflict, you let yourself down every time… Goodluck to all those who also struggle with this from time to time,” she continued, before adding: “If you ever want a picture with me and I say no, let’s just let that rock.”

Sadly, this isn’t the first time that Palmer has been involved in a situation that made her feel unsafe. As previously reported by MADAMENOIRE, in 2017 the actress accused Trey Songz of “sexual intimidation” on the set of his music video for “Pick Up the Phone.” Palmer claimed that the incident transpired after she declined the singer’s request to be front and center in the music video. According to the star, the alleged encounter with Songz became so uncomfortable, that she hid “in a closet” because she was “so afraid of any more conflict.” So we can see how this most recent event may rustle up some trauma.

In a time where the iPhone reigns supreme and cancel culture is at an all-time high, do you think Palmer’s way of de-escalating the situation with the fan was the right way to address the issue? Sound off in the comment section.

RELATED CONTENT: Keke Palmer Posts Video Kissing Mystery Man While Revealing ‘Crippling Anxiety’