Keke Palmer Posts Video Kissing Mystery Man While Revealing ‘Crippling Anxiety’

KeKe Palmer posted a video on Halloween that has Black Twitter stirring. In the video, she locks lips with a mystery man but she looks uncomfortable. During what’s supposed to be an affectionate gesture, the former Disney star’s face is emotionless, and in her caption she explained why.

“Rare footage of me in the process of becoming randomly suspicious of someone I trust because I struggle with distinguishing reality from my crippling anxiety and emotional trauma,” she tweeted with the video.

Her brave post led to her followers opening up about their own experience with anxiety.

“I appreciate you being open and honest with us,” one follower tweeted. Because you didn’t have to. Also struggle with the exact same thing. Everyday is a challenge but I push through each day, that gotta mean something. You’ll overcome and be able to guide others through just like you got through.”

When she saw her followers talking about their struggles, Palmer tweeted back:

“We will over come it. The more we are aware the less our thoughts can cause us to react. We will obtain the patience to let them pass like waves and choose when we want to acknowledge with deeper reflection!”

Her followers were very interested in who this new man is. There was a lot of commentary on Twitter about Palmer smooching with a White man. Followers were questioning her Blackness and judging her for being interested in a White man during such a tense political time. Black women came to Palmer’s defense, of course.

“It’s funny how every time a Black women is disrespected people are silent but as soon as someone of another race treat us like the queens we are, everyone has a say. do better,” one follower tweeted.

“To black people (specially black men) here complaining: you can’t expect people to keep themselves in the same place and abusive environment. She was very clear about a situation she went through you all laughing and down played. Now you all mad,” another follower added.”

See the post below.