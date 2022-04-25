MadameNoire Featured Video

A startling investigation is underway in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. On April 21, state officials responded to an emergency call after a 4-year-old girl was found unresponsive. Baton Rouge Sgt. L’Jean McKneely reported that the young girl’s grandmother forced her to consume a bottle of whiskey as her mother stood by and watched.

According to The Advocate, the grandmother, 53-year-old Roxanne Record, claimed her granddaughter may have taken a sip of her Canadian Mist whiskey which angered her. As punishment, Record reportedly forced the toddler to consume the entire bottle of alcohol on her knees. Fox 8 News added that the 80-proof liquor bottle was “over half full.”

Upon arriving at the scene, Sgt. McKneely found the child with a blood-alcohol level of .68, that’s more than eight times the legal limit of .08 for drivers in the state of Louisiana. Booking records revealed that the young tot’s mother, 28-year-old Kadjah Record, watched as her mother committed the heinous crime. The two placed the 4-year-old in a bathroom tub when she became unresponsive. On April 22, Kadjah and her mother were placed into custody and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first-degree murder charges. They are currently being held without bond. While they were being detained, 53-year-old Roxanne reportedly told detectives that the incident “went too far” and that she had “ruined everyone’s lives,” arrest documents noted.

It wasn’t immediately clear if they have lawyers to speak on their behalf. Baton Rouge authorities are still searching for more answers as to what may have happened leading up to the child’s death.

