Allegedly, YouTuber Tasha K refuses to delete the defamatory videos about Cardi B she was ordered to take down by a federal judge earlier this month.

Journalist Dennis Byron tweeted on April 14 that Tasha K failed to remove the around 20 videos she was supposed to delete in which she made various false statements about Cardi B — some of which included that the “Up” rapper was a prostitute, used cocaine, cheated on her husband and other lies.

“Breaking! The Blogger Lady aka #TashaK defies Federal Court Order by failing to remove defamatory statements about @iamcardib. #CardiB Legal teams mounts a response. She is facing possible prison time and financial sanctions. This is a developing story,” Byron tweeted.

The journalist shared more details later on his Instagram Stories, according to XXL Mag.

“This is a federal judge’s order and it is very specific and it was a consenting order by mutual parties,” Byron reportedly said. “So… at this point when you violate a judge’s order there are one or two things that could happen. They could throw you in jail. They could fine you. Being thrown in jail is one thing but then the fine is up to $50,000 and up to a year in jail. What was she (Tasha K) thinking?”

The alleged update on the ongoing legal battle between the two women came ahead of an interview Tasha K did on the Fox Soul show Turnt Out with Ts Madison, published April 16.

Born Latasha Kebe, the vlogger said she’s “learned so much as a businesswoman, a blogger and talk show host in the making” during the legalities of her and Cardi’s dispute.

Highlighting the possible release of what was said in court during Cardi’s federal defamation case against her, which the YouTuber lost in January, the vlogger said, “The transcripts will be out… The internet’s waiting on them.”

Tasha K filed an appeal to get the case’s ruling overturned in March.

