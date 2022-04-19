MadameNoire Featured Video

Charlise Rookwood, host of MADAMENOIRE’s Black Vegan Cooking Show is joined by broadcast journalist Jamila Mustafa to throw down in the kitchen. Today, one of the most beloved foods in America—chicken and waffles—is on the menu. Different versions of this sweet and savory dish have popped up around the U.S. since the early 1900s, but it wasn’t until 1938 when Wells Supper Club in Harlem, New York made its signature dish with fried chicken that this became a true staple of soul food cuisine. Vegans deserve to enjoy this scrumptious meal and Rookwood has them covered.

Rookwood has a few tricks up her sleeve to ensure this recipe has authentic flavor while still boasting 100 percent vegan ingredients. In place of regular milk, she uses plant-based milk and adds a touch of apple cider vinegar to make it taste like buttermilk (Tip: Rookwood notes you can use any plant-based milk of your choosing). In place of eggs for the batter, she uses a vegan egg-like product made from mung beans. —And of course, for the chicken, she’s swapped in a plant-based faux chicken. You can pick up your favorite at your local health food store – popular options are made from Quorn, soy protein and pea protein.

Related Stories The Black Vegan Cooking Show: Chef Charlise Rookwood and Dean Edwards Whip Up A Delicious Pot Of Mock Duck

Rookwood shows us how plant-based takes on traditional meat recipes can be just as good – if not tastier – than the original dish. Mustafa is representing non-vegans on this episode, and she puts the culinary creation to the ultimate test: Does it taste like real chicken?

The verdict: abso-finger-licking-lutely.

Though chicken and waffles aren’t typically made with plant-based ingredients, Rookwood did make sure to include a dash of tradition in her recipe as the coating for the chicken was her grandmother’s recipe. She also adds a side of fresh fruit to brighten up the dish.

Find the full ingredients list below:

Chicken

Vegan chicken

Flour

Garlic powder

Paprika

Black pepper

Chicken seasoning

Brown malt vinegar

Soy sauce

Browning

Oil for deep frying

Waffles

All purpose flour

Baking powder

Baking soda

Coconut brown sugar

Salt

Ground flaxseed

Vanilla extract

Cooking spray

For the full recipes for today’s dish, go to VeganSoulIcious.com.

For more episodes of the Black Vegan Cooking Show visit MN’s YouTube Channel.

RELATED CONTENT: Chef Charlise Rookwood Laughs It Up In The Kitchen With Comedian Donnell Rawlings On The ‘Black Vegan Cooking Show’