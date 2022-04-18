MadameNoire Featured Video

TLC network’s 90-Day Fiancé returns with its ninth season, and race, money and “mama’s house” are recurring themes in the first episode. On Easter Sunday, we met four of the seven couples who are closing the gap on their long-distance relationships.

Bilal & Shaeeda

Thirty-seven-year-old Shaeeda is a hijab wearing, Corona drinking, yoga instructor from Trinidad and Tobago.The strikingly beautiful entrepreneur found love on Facebook when she noticed Bilal and decided to slide into his DM’s. Bilal, 42, is a handsome real-estate investor from Kansas City, who didn’t miss an opportunity to tell us (repeatedly) that he has secured the bag. The self-proclaimed “hood-bougie” divorcé visited Shaeeda in Trinidad, and seven days later asked for her hand in marriage. However, he is worried that Shaeeda only wants him for his money. He’s giving “high value man” vibes and it’s quite cringey.

Bilal’s former wife, Shahidah is supportive of the upcoming nuptials, but she advises her children’s father to protect his assets. Bilal’s sister is also concerned about Shaeeda, because surely there’s “something wrong” with a woman who has never been married at age 37. Chile, what in the internalized misogynoir is she talking about? Shaeeda wants children immediately but Bilal, the father of teenage children, is not that interested in changing diapers again.

Red Flag— All. The. Red. flags.

Emily & Kobe

Emily is from Salina, Kansas. While teaching English in China she met Kobe, a Cameroonian underwear model. After the whirlwind romance, Emily became pregnant. The couple returned to their respective countries with plans to reunite. The pandemic prolonged their reunion for two years. Not only will he be meeting his son for the first time, but he will be moving in with Emily and her parents.

Emily’s father is perturbed when he realizes that Kobe won’t be able to acquire a work visa for six months. Dad’s budget is already stretched taking care of his daughter and grandson. Emily is worried Kobe won’t be comfortable in their small town because there are not many Black people there. Ya Think? Meanwhile, we’re wondering if Emily has these same concerns for her Black son.

Jibri & Miona

Jibri is a 28-year-old musician who identifies as biracial. While on tour with his band in Serbia, he connected with Miona, a 23-year-old Instagram model. Miona aspires to live the “Kardashian lifestyle” in the United States. She has hopes of moving to Los Angeles. Jibri moved in with his parents in Rapid City, South Dakota after the music gigs dried up during the pandemic.

Although Jibri admitted that living in predominantly white South Dakota is difficult for people of color, he is trying to convince Miona that it is a nice place to live. Miona isn’t having it. After overhearing Miona talk recklessly to her son, Jibri’s mother has some major concerns about this relationship—and rightfully so.

Guillermo & Kara

Kara, the well-traveled—Jill of all trades—was visiting the Dominican Republic when she met Guillermo who was 21-years-old at the time. Kara assumed he was younger, yet she was still smitten with the “beautiful boy.” Cringey much—and although there is only a six-year age difference between the couple, their relationship gives mother-son vibes. Kara completed Guillermo’s K-1 visa paperwork because she knew he wouldn’t do it by himself.

Ma’am is also flying to the Dominican Republic to “get“ Guillermo in case he runs into any issues while traveling despite him being a grown ass man. Kara has concerns about Guillermo’s irresponsibility though she blames it on his age. It’s kinda obvious Guillermo doesn’t want to get married. The couple will be living with—you guessed it—Kara’s parents.

Inflation is kicking all our asses right now, but it’s still weird seeing people move their stranger-fiancés into their mama’s house. Train wrecks are ahead—but we will be watching.

RELATED CONTENT: Will and Jada Remind Us That Non-Monogamy Is An Option In Relationships