Gayle King is receiving backlash as online users call out the journalist for not asking renowned author Alice Walker about anti-Semitism claims.

Earlier this week, the CBS Mornings host sat down with Walker to discuss the release of the author’s new book, Gathering Blossoms Under Fire, written with the late great, Zora Neale Hurston biographer, Valerie Boyd who died recently at age 58.

Although the two also discussed Walker’s rise to prominence, her relationship with singer Tracey Chapman and marking of 40 years since the release of The Color Purple, online users were disappointed that King didn’t grill the author on some of her most infamous views.

Most notably, Walker came under fire in 2018, after the publication of a New York Times book review she wrote about David Icke, an author known to spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Having penned And the Truth Shall Set You Free, Icke’s argued “that the world is run by a secret cabal of alien lizard people, many of whom are Jewish,” according to Vox.

In the text—which Walker reportedly pinpointed in the NYTimes piece, “Icke variously argues both that Jews funded the Holocaust and that maybe the Holocaust did not happen,” Vox further detailed.

The poet and Pulitzer Prize winner described Icke’s books as “a curious person’s dream come true.”

In response to the backlash over the interview, CBS Mornings issued a statement to the Daily Mail from King that acknowledged her time with Walker missed the mark.

“These are not only legitimate questions, they are mandatory questions. I certainly would have asked her about the criticisms, if I had been aware of them before the interview with Ms. Walker,” King’s response read, the outlet reports.

