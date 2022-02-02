MadameNoire Featured Video

ABC has suspended Whoopi Goldberg from her co-host position on The View over comments the EGOT winner said about the Holocaust during Monday’s airing of the daytime talk show.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” ABC President Kim Godwin said in a statement. “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

“These decisions are never easy, but necessary,” Godwin added. “Just last week I noted that the culture at ABC News is one that is driven, kind, inclusive, respectful, and transparent. Whoopi’s comments do not align with those values.”

Goldberg’s two-week suspension follows a conversation the ladies of The View had on Jan. 31 in which they discussed the graphic novel Maus — a Pulitzer Prize winner about the Holocaust — being banned by a local school board. During the back and forth, Goldberg expressed her feeling that the Holocaust wasn’t “about race,” but about “man’s inhumanity to man.”

Goldberg continues to receive backlash from those who feel the actress needs to educate herself on the history of the Holocaust and Nazi Germany despite her apology posted on social media after Monday’s show went viral, and the one she shared on Tuesday’s episode. On Twitter, she penned in part:

“As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected.”

When Goldberg appeared on Monday’s night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Cobert, she seemingly doubled down on her stance and said she felt her thoughts on the Holocaust had been “misunderstood.”

“It upset a lot of people, which was never, ever, ever, ever my intention,” Goldberg said of the remarks she made earlier that day. “I thought we were having a discussion. Because I feel, being Black, when we talk about race it’s a very different thing to me. So I said that I felt that the Holocaust wasn’t about race.”

“People got very, very, very angry and still are angry. I mean — I’m getting all of the mail from folks and the very real anger. ‘Cause people feel very differently,” she said of the backlash thus far.

“But I thought it was a salient discussion because, as a Black person, I think of race as being something I can see,” she explained. “So I see you and I know what race you are, and the discussion was about how I felt about that. I felt that it was really more about man’s inhumanity to man and how horrible people can be to people. And we’re seeing it manifest itself these days.”

“I respect everything everyone is saying to me and I don’t want to fake apologize,” Goldberg said. “I’m very upset that people mistoodstood what I’m saying, and so because of it, they’re saying I’m anti-semitic and that I’m denying the Holocaust and all these other things which would never have occurred to me to do.”

Last September, Goldberg penned a four-year mega-deal with ABC, ensuring her as a mainstay on The View. Read more about that down below.

