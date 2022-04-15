MadameNoire Featured Video

Kelis made a silent return to Instagram a month after the death of her husband, Mike Mora. She didn’t appear in the posts and instead opted to share relaxing nature scenes. Her caption-less April 13 post was a calming view of waves crashing on the beach. On April 15, she shared a video of her in a garden picking fresh vegetables and promoted her Bounty and Full collection in the caption.

Kelis hasn’t released any public statements about her tragic loss and has been staying out of the spotlight during this difficult time.

Mora had been open about his horrifying battle with stomach cancer via social media. When he first opened up about his experience, he was candid about his fears and urged his followers to appreciate their loved ones while they are here.

I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through. You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. S*** can be over just like that!

On Oct. 14, he shared that he had been diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer and that doctors told him that there was no form of treatment they could offer.

So the morning of my last UCLA hospital stay, doctors came in my room and gave me the most horrifying, unexpected news.. I did not understand the language written on this paper. All I knew from the look in their faces was that it wasn’t a good diagnosis. It was the worst diagnosis. And they were scared for me. I asked how they were going to help me. They said they couldn’t do anything else for me. I had to search on my for some sort of solution.. Scary days.

Mora died on March 14. He and Kelis shared two children, a six-year-old son and one-year-old daughter.