NFL free agent Cam Newton has caused a stir on social media after his recent comments have gone viral about women needing the ability to be more than a “bad b–ch.”

The quarterback’s controversial remarks were made in an episode of Barstool Sports’ Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast that dropped on April 11.

The trending portion of his remarks came after the football player shared that he grew up in a “three-parent household” including his father, mother and grandmother.

“I knew what a woman was, not a bad b–ch,” the player said of his upbringing.

“A bad b–ch is a person who’s just — ‘I look the part but I don’t act the part,'” he explained. “A woman for me is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. I think a lot of times, when you get that aesthetic of like, ‘I’m a boss b–ch, I’m a this, I’m a that,’ — no, baby — But you can’t cook.”

“You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead,” he said on how bad b–ches differ from women, according to his logic.

Newton mentioned that he wasn’t trying to tear down any “queens” with his statements — and additionally suggested, “men to start being men, bro.”

“That sucka sh*t should not be rewarded,” he stated, before describing that behavior as “when a person carries themselves [in a certain way] social media wise — and it’s a fraud in real life.”