Pets bring us so much joy and actually offer both mental and physical health benefits. Harvard Medical School published a full report called “Get Healthy, Get a Dog” about the many ways pets are good for us, from improving our blood pressure to reducing feelings of social isolation. It’s only appropriate that we celebrate National Pet Day each year – a day to honor the animals in our lives that make every day so much better.

While National Pet Day is just one day a year, perhaps we can take the spirit of it into the rest of the year by finding little ways to treat our furry friends. Whether you have a dog, a cat, a fish or a lizard, your pet is a part of your family and puts a smile on your face. So why not spoil them a little? Shop these Black-owned pet brands and get your pet something special.

Ava’s Pet Place

There’s a lot to love about Ava’s Pet Place, starting with the fact that it was founded by 14-year CEO Ava Dorsey. In fact, Ava started her business plan when she was just six years old. Now, she makes USDA certified organic pet treats full of nutritious ingredients. She makes treats for dogs and cats in fun and colorful packaging, along with adorable pet accessories like treat dispensers and collars. Every month, Ava chooses a different rescue organization to donate a portion of her proceeds to.

Homescape Pets

Homescape Pets is based out of Austin, Texas and owned by couple Nana and Marcus Pfeifer. The pair were inspired to create their natural line of supplements, CBD products and treats when they were caring for a dog suffering from cancer. They wanted holistic ways to give their furry family member a better quality of life, and so Homescape Pets was born. They work with integrative vets to create natural supplements and treats – both CBD and non-CBD – to treat issues like stress, mobility and aches.

House Dogge

If you want to do something nice for your pet while doing something good for the environment and other animals, shop House Dogge. House Dogge is owned by Angela Medlin and is based in Portland, Oregon. They make customized clothes for pups and their people (so you can be matching!) that are made using eco-friendly practices. A portion of all sales go to animal rescues, so your dollars go to great use with this brand.

Nova West Pet Supplies

Nova West is a family-run business and started with the family making simple homemade anti-itch shampoo and wipes for a beloved friend’s bulldog. They are now known for their all-natural doggie shampoo that treats symptoms of seborrhea, dermatitis, mange and other conditions. The formula is hypoallergenic and eco-friendly. Plus, it contains a natural oil blend that repels fleas and ticks.

Trill Paws

Pet tags don’t need to be boring and generic, as proven by Los Angeles-based brand Trill Paws. They make high-end, trendy tags with fun and hilarious verbage like “Cute. But Psycho” and “Not all who wander are lost but I am.” What’s more is this great company donates 25 tags to animal rescues on a monthly basis. In addition to their signature tags, they also make dog and human clothing that will make you laugh, like hats that say, “Dog mom as f#%k.”

Enjoy-a-Bowl

This crafty bowl was created by veterinarian Joe. J. Owens. Dr. Owens wanted to create a bowl that would encourage picky eaters and pets who need to eat medicated (aka boring) food to eat up. Its clever design has you put human food in the bottom compartment and your pet’s food on the top. Pets happily eat up the food on the top trying to get to the yummy-smelling human food contained in the bottom.

Lick You Silly

If you’re trying to move away from overly-processed treats, you need to check out Lick You Silly. They make minimal ingredients treats that pets love. A popular choice is their freeze-dried savory beef bites, which are all-natural USDA inspected, gluten-free, grain-free and wheat-free. For dogs with a sweet tooth, try the peanut butter and honey dog biscuits. Lick You Silly also makes pet-friendly seasoning you can add to your pet’s food to make it more appealing.