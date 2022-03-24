MadameNoire Featured Video

Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was moved to tears while addressed by New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker on March 23, the third day of the former’s intense confirmation hearing.

Booker, the only Black member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, used his time during Wednesday afternoon’s hearing to break the tension of this week’s proceedings and commend Jackson for her “grit and grace” under the tough line of questioning the nominee’s faced.

The senator applauded Jackson on her achievements, not only as a Black woman in politics, but as a multifaceted individual whose hard work and determination could land her a seat in the highest court of the land.

“I want to tell you, when I look at you, this is why I get emotional,” Booker stated. “I’m sorry, you’re a person that is so much more than your race and gender. You’re a Christian. You’re a mom. You’re an intellectual, you love books.”

“For me it’s hard not to look at you and not see my mom. I see my cousins — I see my ancestors and yours,” the senator said.

“You have earned this spot. You are worthy. You are a great American,” he added, speaking directly to Jackson.

“You faced insults here that were shocking to me,” Booker said, referencing the combative questioning about Jackon’s past handling of sex offender cases, her “representation of accused terrorists and her views on anti-racism teaching in schools,” detailed the Associated Press.

While speaking about the nominee’s love for America, the same love her ancestors, generations of Black Americans, immigrants and those who find her story relatable have used as motivation, Booker said, “You are here because of that type of love.”

“Nobody’s taking this away from me,” he continued, speaking on his joy about the historic nomination. “They’re gonna accuse you of this and that — but don’t worry, my sister. Don’t worry. God has got you. And how do I know that? Because you’re here, and I know what it’s taken for you to sit in that seat.”

As MADAMENOIRE reported, if Jackson’s nomination is confirmed, she’ll be the first Black women U.S. Supreme Court Justice ever.

Watch Booker’s full address down below.

Play

