Black women haven’t always gotten their flowers when it comes to their contributions to the entertainment industry and their role in the success of daytime television.

Tamron Hall recently showed fellow host Wendy Williams some love following the cancelation of the latter’s eponymous talk show and Williams’ recent interview with ABC News‘ TJ Holmes.

As MADAMENOIRE reported earlier this week, Williams addressed her health struggles and goals to return to TV with the ABC anchor to the happiness of her many fans.

Hall spoke kindly of Williams at the top of her talk show on March 17, and highlighted her pride in herself and Williams, both Black women and mothers, successfully bringing themselves to the forefront of daytime television.

“Wendy is another mom,” Hall said. “Another woman who created, executive produced and hosted her show. Wendy and I are currently the only two Black women who created, executive produce and solo host daytime shows on right now. And so when I saw her interview with T.J. [Holmes], it took my breath away because there’s been a lot of stories out there,”

She continued: “So it was powerful to hear Wendy in her own words talk about her health, which has been speculated in so many places.”

“But at the end of the day we are moms, we are women who are working, and she did something that so many others could not, which is stay on more than a decade of that show,” Hall commended. “And Wendy says that she needs about three months and she feels she will be back on TV. And I know all of her co-hosts are fans, like the Tam Fam would root for me, are rooting for her.”

Shoutout to Hall for giving Wendy her props and uplifting and sharing their support of other Black women.

