MadameNoire Featured Video

Channing Crowder referred to Russell Wilson as a “square,” however, social media considers him the real MVP.

After discussing Wilson’s relationship with Ciara in a now-viral clip, the internet has been clapping back at Crowder, a former NFL player for the Miami Dolphins.

Crowder said Ciara was with Russell because of the quarterback’s money on an episode of his online series, The Pivot Podcast.

As Crowder sees it, that’s the explanation behind why a woman would leave a man like Future for someone like Russell.

“If Russell ain’t have that bread, Ciara ain’t gon be with him. Russell’s square. Russell’s square. Ciara had a — she has a good situation — but you’re not gonna leave Future and get with Russell Wilson. You don’t leave Future and get with Russell Wilson… Everybody has a type…“

“And I love him on the field [but] he’s a square,” Crowder harbored on Wilson. “He’s a f–king square.”

Crowder was dragged all up and through social media for referencing Russell in a negative light unprovoked.

As many pointed out, there’s nothing “square” about being a well-respected NFL player, businessman and author, seemingly always doing right by your family, proudly being a stepfather and publicly loving on your wife.

Although many Black women in the public eye don’t get the Russell Wilson treatment, it’s a shame to see a Black man like Crowder be so obtuse as to why Ciara go for a Wilson’s archetype after dealing with Future and his antics.

RELATED CONTENT: “Once Future Entered The Building, Ciara And Russell Wilson Fled The Scene”

Many online users assumed Russell indirectly addressed Crowder’s diss on Twitter several days ago when the quarterback shared a bible quote highlighting that, among other things, “the fruit of the Spirit” includes “love,” “forbearance,” “gentleness” and “self-control.”

Russell — who recently transferred from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos — tied the knot with Ciara in 2016. The couple parents three children — Win, 20 months, Sienna, 4, and Future Zahir, 7, whom Ciara shares with rapper Future.

Coincidently, all The Pivot Podcast drama comes as Russell recently shared what scored him a date with Ciara on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio show on SiriusXM.

During the appearance, Russell recalled the couple’s now-infamous wallet story.

Play

See Twitter’s defense of Russell down below.