‘I Have Never Misappropriated Funds’: Former BLM Leader Patrisse Cullors Speaks Out About Alleged Misuse Of Donations

Prominent leaders behind the Black Lives Matter organization are facing backlash after a recent New York Magazine article claimed the group used donations from supporters to purchase a whopping $6 million house in southern California back in 2020.

The article accused BLM figureheads– Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Melina Abdullah of buying the 6,500 square foot home that reportedly consists of “more than half a dozen bedrooms and bathrooms, several fireplaces, a soundstage, a pool and bungalow” in addition to “parking for more than 20 cars.”

A since-deleted video posted to BLM’s Instagram captured the trio allegedly chatting at the home, as they engaged in discussion about the tragic passing of George Floyd, presumably last year. While Garza and Abdullah have yet to comment on the accusations, Cullors, who no longer works with the social movement, vehemently denied the allegations.

“Yesterday’s article in New York Magazine is a despicable abuse of a platform that’s intended to provide truthful information to the public,” Cullors wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on April 5. “Journalism is supposed to mitigate harm and inform our communities. [The] fact that a reputable publication would allow a reporter, with a proven and very public bias against me and other Black leaders, to write a piece filled with misinformation, innuendo, and incendiary opinions, is disheartening and unacceptable.”

The activist explained that the property was purchased in 2020 to house the organization’s Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, where Black creatives, dancers, filmmakers, and musicians could come together and “work, create content, host meetings, and foster creativity.”

Cullors continued:

“The reason it wasn’t announced prior is not nefarious as the headline infers, the property needed repairs and renovation. I do not own the property, have never lived there, and made that clear to the reporter.”

Coincidentally, on Monday, BLM announced the news of the creator house and fellowship, teasing the forthcoming application for Black creatives to apply.

Cullors added that while she will “always see [herself] as a part of the BLM community,” she no longer has the authority or a say in the organization’s decision-making process.

“I have never misappropriated funds, and it pains me that so many people have accepted that narrative without the presence of tangible truth or facts…I admittedly have not always responded and I know my silence has contributed to doubt,” wrote Cullors. “I apologize if it has caused you harm of any kind. But I’m asking you all to understand the enormous pressure and fear that comes with living under the constant threat of a white supremacist terror and real threats on my life and those of people I love,” she added.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time that the activist has been accused of misusing funds from the organization. Back in April, all eyes were on the social justice warrior after she purchased a million-dollar home in Los Angeles. Critics also alleged that Cullors had a $3 million dollar housing portfolio she was steadily expanding, but she quickly shot down skeptics, calling the hearsay “racist and sexist.”

“The way that I live my life is direct support to Black people, including my Black family members, first and foremost and for so many Black folks who are able to invest in themselves and their communities, they choose to invest in their family and that is what I have chosen to do,” she told Marc Lamont Hill during an interview on BNC News.

