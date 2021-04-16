MadameNoire Featured Video

Following a string of reports riddled with accusations of mismanagement of funds, Executive Director of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Patrisse Cullors intends to set the record straight. In an interview with Marc Lamont Hill, Cullors tackled accusations that she went on a million-dollar home-buying spree with money donated to the organization.

“I have never taken a salary from the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation,” Cullors said during the interview, which aired on the Black News Channel. “That’s important because the right-wing media is trying to say donations for BLM went toward my spending. That is categorically untrue and incredibly dangerous.”

In addition to her activist work, Cullors wears many hats — including working as a professor, television producer, and author. She told Hill that all of her income “comes directly from the work that I do.”

As for reports regarding her real estate purchases, which Cullors deemed both “racist and sexist,” the multihyphenate public figure said that while she does own multiple properties, she is not renting them out on Air B&B as some reports have alleged.

“I’m not renting them out in some Airbnb operation,” said Cullors. “Black women take care of their families, especially when they’re in a position to.”

As for the report that she is planning to purchase a property in the Bahamas in a community where celebrities dwell, Cullors said, “I haven’t been to the Bahamas since I was 15 years old. I don’t know where that lie came from.”

She called the reports, which were published by the New York Post, an attempt to discredit the movement.

“The point of the articles is to discredit me and also to discredit the movement. We have to keep focused on white supremacy,” said Cullors.

And to clear up any confusion, the Post reported that the head of Black Lives Matter Greater New York City called for an “independent investigation” of Cullors. However, this organization is said to not be directly affiliated with the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.