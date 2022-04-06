MadameNoire Featured Video

Rolling Ray has re-emerged on social media after battling COVID-19 to shut down rumors about him dying from the novel virus. In his latest post, he said he is doing well since coming out of a coma.

“Was inna coma for uh while, But I’m finally back!,” he captioned a video of him coming out of an elevator. “Stop the death rumors,! It don’t give dead. Thank you everyone for wishing me well while away & not giving up on me, Thank u to my family, friends, & celebrity friends for wishing me well during this troubling time. I needed to heal after that long coma. But most importantly thank you to the staff at Washington hospital center for taking wonderful care of me!”

In the video, he was showing off a haircut where he had “NOT DEAD” on the side of his fade.

“Oh. Wait? I’m not dead. It never gave dead,” he said in the video. “Do not ever play with me. I’m Rolling Ray, the most famous boy in a wheelchair, and it’s still giving what’s supposed to be gave, puurrr!”

After rumors began spreading that he had passed, fans of his had began to express their concern on social media.

“Somebody made that post saying Rolling Ray has passed and I pray it’s not true like I was dead just thinking about him the other day we haven’t seen him in so long like I’m worried :(,” one user tweeted

Back in January, he shared a video of him from a hospital bed where he was sharing he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“COVID Almost took me out, I gotta stay for 2,” he wrote. “Weeks’ my immune system isn’t strong enough to fight it by myself. I tried 🥺. If I missed your phone calls , DM’s I’ll respond when time heals me but it’s not looking too good.”