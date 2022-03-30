MadameNoire Featured Video

A positive update has been shared on former Love & Hip Hop star Apple Watts’ wellbeing following her severe car crash last week.

As MADAMENOIRE reported on March 25, Watts was involved in a collision with a Ford F250 pickup truck while she was heading from Los Angeles to Las Vegas in a black Mercedes on I-15.

The car flipped multiple times before it burst into flames. Once responders hit the scene, Watts was air-lifted to University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The incident left the reality star unresponsive with two breaks in her neck, a shattered arm and a fractured skull.

While the latest details on her hospitalization claim her improvement has been minimal, the L&HH alum did undergo a successful surgery on her neck on March 29.

The former video vixen and exotic dancer turned hip hop artist is still receiving oxygen, and hasn’t opened her eyes or verbally communicated with her doctors yet, according to TMZ.

Born Jontelle Lafaye Watts, the 36-year-old starred in L&HH: Hollywood in Seasons 5 and 6.

“A lot of Black women are pushed to the back burner who are very talented,” the reality star told VH1 in 2018. “Like Kash Doll — she needs to be up there. Her skills are ridiculous and her attitude is fierce. That’s the way it is in the industry. A lot of black women don’t make it because white women and Mexican women are the trend. Black women are overlooked in the world period. Strip clubs in L.A. cater to white and Mexican girls. It’s hard for black girls to even find places to dance because of our skin tone. I’m not even a dark skinned girl, but my attitude is what they don’t like.”

While an investigation about the car crash is ongoing, “drugs or alcohol are not believed to have played a role,” Deadline reports.

Watts is still fighting for her life. We continue to send our prayers up for her and her family.

