Former Love & Hip Hop star Apple Watts has been in a car accident that has left her unresponsive.

According to The Shade Room, Watts’ sister has confirmed that she was in a car accident with a Diesel truck while driving from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. The accident caused Watts’ car to flip several times and she was ejected from the window. Her sister added that Watts has a broken spine, a shattered arm and a fractured skull. It’s possible that as a result of this car accident, she may struggle with walking, feeding herself and other daily activities.

The world was introduced to Apple Watts, born Jontelle Lafaye Watts, during season five of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. She has previously worked as a stripper but when she became a reality television star, her focus was on her music. She had began stripping at 21-years-old and that led her to starring in music videos. During her career as a video vixen, she starred in videos for Future, Chris Brown, Ty Dolla Sign, YG and others. Her transition from dancer to rapper wasn’t as smooth as she would’ve liked it to be though, which she attributed to being a Black stripper.

“A lot of black women are pushed to the back burner who are very talented,” she told VH1 in 2018. “Like Kash Doll — she needs to be up there. Her skills are ridiculous and her attitude is fierce. That’s the way it is in the industry. A lot of black women don’t make it because white women and Mexican women are the trend. Black women are overlooked in the world period. Strip clubs in L.A. cater to white and Mexican girls. It’s hard for black girls to even find places to dance because of our skin tone. I’m not even a dark skinned girl, but my attitude is what they don’t like.”

Watts released one single in 2018 titled “Fade.”