Doja Cat doubled down on her claims that she plans to retire from music after such a short career. When a Florida-based radio station shared that the Los Angeles native may not be retiring, she quickly fired back, “yes the f**** I am.”

All this talk of retiring came after her fans in Paraguay were upset with her after her performance at the Asuncionico 2022 Music Festival Wizard was cancelled due to inclement weather. Fans habitually wait outside of the artists’ hotels in order to greet them. Fellow performer Machine Gun Kelly gave fans a show outside of his hotel since the show was cancelled. However, fans blasted Doja Cat on social media for never coming out of her hotel.

One person claimed that fans were angry because Doja Cat claimed fans weren’t outside of her hotel when they actually were.

“Y’all don’t understand why Paraguayans are mad for,” they tweeted. “It’s not because she never went outside to say hi, it’s because she had the nerve of calling them out for not being there when she was leaving (???¿??¿) When they actually were there and get ignored idk what’s not understandable.”

There were also claims that the “Say So” rapper had a private party and was rude to the staff working the party at the bar.

“Afterwards, people really started getting mad when the staff from a bar in Paraguay tweeted that doja had a private party and requested that none of the workers there “look her in the eye,” one person tweeted.

After seeing all of the attacks on social media, Doja Cat said being a star isn’t for her.

“I don’t give a f*** anymore,” she tweeted on March 24. “I f***** quit. I can’t wait to f****** disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me; music is dead, and I’m a f****** fool for ever thinking I was made for this. This is a f****** nightmare. Unfollow me.”

Fans didn’t take it easy on her though and continued to throw jabs at her.

“Stop to manipulate your fans only cause you don’t wanna take accountability for the things you say or make,” one person tweeted. “Changing the narrative to make you the victim it’s fucking gaslighting. Stop acting like you don’t wanna wake up tomorrow and make another viral on tiktok lol.”

She seemed to have a change of heart some time later and returned to Twitter.

“I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile, I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you,” she tweeted. “I do owe people shit. I owe a lot.”

She added, “I owe myself a lot too. I owe myself the chance to open up and be good to people. I owe myself the death of my fears that don’t allow me to expand my heart. I didn’t come to another country to do something i can do everywhere else. that would be pointless in a way.”

She also apologized to her fans in Paraguay. She said in a previous tweet that she wasn’t sorry about what happened but later replied to the tweet and said “I am.”