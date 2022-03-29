MadameNoire Featured Video

Anthony Anderson’s wife Alvina Stewart has filed for divorce from the Black-ish star for the second time.

Alvina previously filed to end the marriage in 2015 after she and Anthony separated in 2014. However, the divorce petition was later rescinded in 2017 after the two reconciled.

She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for her most recent divorce petition in court documents filed on March 25 in the Los Angeles County Courts that were obtained by TMZ.

Alvina wrote “TBD” regarding her and the actor’s separation date in the legal paperwork and outlined that she’d like Anthony to pay her attorney fees and spousal support.

She additionally asked that any property acquired within her and Anthony’s 22-year marriage be considered “community” property that should be split between the two parties, PEOPLE details.

Regarding what she hopes will be considered separate assets that will remain in her’s ownership, the divorce filing listed: “All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by [Alvina] prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown.”

Anthony shared that he and his wife met at Howard University during an interview last year with Parade.

“My sophomore year [1989], her freshman year,” the actor recalled on when he and Alvina met at the highly regarded HBCU.

“I knew a girl who lived in the apartment so I went to knock on the door to invite her to this party that me and my buddies were having. My wife answered the door. I was like, ‘I was coming to invite Stacey to this party we’re having,'” he explained. “Stacey didn’t show up, but my wife did — and we have been together ever since that night… We got married on our 10-year anniversary. She’s quiet, I’m loud. Opposites attract.”

The divorce news comes as Anthony, 51, is in the midst of the farewell season of Black-ish, the series’ 8th on ABC.

