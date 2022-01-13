MadameNoire Featured Video

ABC’s Black-ish is going out with a bang.

If you thought the series couldn’t top the Jan. 3 premiere episode of its eighth and final season starring former first lady Michelle Obama — you might be wrong.

As the Emmy-nominated sitcom finishes its run on ABC, fans of the series will see the Johnson family interact with a slew of celebrity guest stars, including Simone Biles, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Magic Johnson, Vivica A. Fox, Andrew “KingBach” Bachelor, Stephen A. Smith, Dwight Howard, Isaiah Mustafa and many more.

Actor Daveed Diggs will also be reprising his role as Johan Leo Johnson, Rainbow’s brother.

Leading actress Tracee Ellis Ross reflected on the social importance of Black-ish and the show’s impact on her life in an op-ed piece for Entertainment Weekly published earlier this month.

“I fell in love with the script,” Ross wrote. “We got to see a Black family that was thriving and not just surviving. And I was drawn to this loving relationship between a couple. I had rarely seen that on sitcoms — there wasn’t just constant eye-rolling. And Rainbow was a woman who was more than just one thing: She was not just a wife. She was not just a mother. She was also a doctor. She had a real point of view.”

“To be able to walk into the end of this show, I’m left with so much joy and pride,” she later added. “I really loved dancing with my onscreen husband, Anthony Anderson. And it was the honor of my life to witness and be a part of these beautiful children growing up before our eyes — these talented individuals who became wonderful young adults while we were on the show.”

Catch new episodes of Black-ish as they air on Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.