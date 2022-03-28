MadameNoire Featured Video

It’s no secret that Tyler Perry’s Madea character has always been larger than life.

In a recent interview, the film industry multi-hyphenate joked about how the infamous character continues to pop up in his everyday life — even in the most strange and unexpected circumstances.

While taking a lie detector test for an online series celebrities do for Vanity Fair, the interviewer asked Perry, “Do you ever accidentally use Madea’s voice in conversation?”

Although he initially answered, “Never — no,” the mogul quickly glanced at the polygraph examiner and got a slight side-eye from the administrator.

Then he said, “Sometimes — once — on occasion — okay, during sex.”

“Like ‘Hellurrrr, er, er,'” Perry said, seemingly mimicking a moment of intimacy in Madea’s voice.





As far as other details the New Orleans native confirmed, Perry highlighted that the Madea character is an homage to his mother and an aunt.

When he was asked what the three women would talk about if they were to ever meet, he said, “Cooking, men and cooking.”

Perry’s longtime fans will recall that the mogul renounced his role as Madea in 2018 and said that 2019’s A Madea Family Funeral would be his last time playing the controversial character.

However, as MADAMENOIRE reported last June, Perry announced that Madea was back in a way only he could.

In a slightly bizarre yet funny clip, the talented actor-producer-playwright couldn’t help but be overcome with Madea’s energy as he shared with his social media followers that a new movie starring the character was coming to Netflix.

That film, A Madea Homecoming, debuted on the streamer in late February.

