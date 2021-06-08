MadameNoire Featured Video

Whether fondly or infamously remembered, earlier today (June 8) Tyler Perry announced that his well-known female matriarch — the character of “Madea” — would be returning to the big screen. Set to be released via Netflix at some point in 2022, the character’s 12th movie will be titled, A Madea Homecoming.

As you may recall, back in 2018 Perry declared that 2019’s A Madea Family Funeral would be the last time he reprised the role. Fully named Mabel Earleane Simmons, “Madea” made her debut all the way back in Perry’s 1999 stage play I Can Do Bad All B Myself.

As of now, recent reports didn’t specify any details regarding what the plot of A Madea Homecoming will entail. That said, on his Instagram account Perry shared a video where he cheerfully stated and explained, “Madea’s coming to Netflix. We need to laugh — too much is going on in the country. We need to laugh so… I was done, but she’s coming back.”

Funnily, interjecting throughout Perry’s short announcement, Madea is also “heard.” She mentioned being excited about her comeback — and later, “To hell with it — here I am!”

According to Deadline, “A Madea Homecoming continues Perry’s work with Netflix following last year’s release of A Fall From Grace which was watched by 39M households in its first month. He is also writing, directing, and producing A Jazzman’s Blues for Netflix. That pic stars Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer, and unravels 40 years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.”

For better or for worse, Madea movies shined a mainstream light on and gave attention to some of the things everyday people in the Black community experienced then and to this day. What do y’all think — are you happy that the character is returning to the big screen or should Madea and all her antics be left in the past? Will you be watching the new movie when it hits Netflix?