MadameNoire Featured Video

Let’s just say Lizzo had A LOT of fun over the Super Bowl Weekend. The “Truth Hurts” crooner was spotted around Los Angeles, partying it up before the big game kicked off on Sunday. Lizzo, 33, threw a massive piercing party for her friends and staff too! Video obtained by TMZ, showed the star getting her ears pierced and a few of her close buddies receiving nose and belly button piercings.

RELATED CONTENT: Lizzo Goes Bare-Bodied On Instagram To Tease New Song About Self-Love

Now, according to the Grammy-award-winning hitmaker, her ears weren’t the only part of her body that received some piercing love. As the Houston native was heading out of Drake’s concert at the WeHo Pacific Design Center, Lizzo seemingly hinted to TMZ that she got her lady parts done too. The hilarious confession was caught on camera.

“Whose got the best piercing?” the reporter asks in the video, to which Lizzo replies:

“I will never show you my coochie, so you’ll never know… I have so many peircings right now.”

When asked if she would do a Playboy spread, the star said unabashedly:

“Omg! Tell Cardi to call me, “I’ll do it!”

We bet Cardi B would be down to do it too since the pair seem to have a close friendship with one another. The Bronx native, who recently became the Creative Director of Playboy’s new sex-positive platform CENTERFOLD, collaborated with Lizzo on their hit single “Rumors” back in August.

Lizzo has been embracing all sides of her unapologetic self as of recent. The songstress is gearing up to drop a new track reportedly called, “If You Love Me, You Love All Of Me” soon, and the song is all about showering yourself with love and acceptance.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Lizzo took to Instagram on Feb. 5, where she shared a video of herself completely naked, teasing the forthcoming track for fans. In her caption, the “Good as Hell” artist went into further detail about the song’s significance.

“We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we cling to. Free yourself in love. You deserve it,” she wrote.

RELATED CONTENT: Silly Sex Stereotypes That People Love To Believe