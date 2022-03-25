MadameNoire Featured Video

Verzuz is blessing us with an Easter special this year. On April 17, we can tune in for a day of praise as we watch Mary Mary and BeBe and CeCe Winans go song for song.

These two acts are gospel legends in their own right. Mary Mary have released six albums over a span of 11 years, sold more than eight million records, won two Grammy awards and even had their own reality television show, Mary Mary, for six seasons. BeBe and CeCe Winans are veterans who have been on the gospel scene for almost 40 years. As a duo, they became the first gospel artists to have their album, Heaven, hit No. 1 on the Billboard sales chart. The Winans are also known as the first gospel act to crossover and have mainstream success. They’ve both had successful careers as solo artists as well. CeCe Winans has won 12 Grammy awards, been inducted into the Gospel Hall of Fame and is best-selling female gospel artist of all-time selling over five million albums. BeBe Winans has snagged six Grammys, released eight albums and currently hosts his own Sirius/ XM Radio show on the Heart & Soul Channel. He also served as an executive music producer for OWN Network’s Greenleaf series.

After the Easter edition of Verzuz, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have a lineup of battles to come. There will also be a Mother’s Day Verzuz but the two contenders haven’t been announced yet. There will also be an upcoming match-up between Cypress Hill and Onyx for a “Fight Night Music” boxing special. We can also expect a Verzuz during Memorial Day Weekend, Juneteenth and a first-ever label battle in July.

Take a look at the schedule below.