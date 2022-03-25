MadameNoire Featured Video

Brandy Norwood’s former housekeeper Elizabeth Juarez claims she was fired because of her age and has now taken legal action against the singer.

Juarez, now in her 60s, says she was fired on Feb. 25, because the Queens star didn’t want an “older” housekeeper anymore.

The former employee also alleges Brandy failed to pay her for her last two days of work and that she didn’t get to take her legally required breaks over the 20 years she worked at the singer’s Calabasas home earning $125 a day, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Another claim issued against the singer by Juarez is that Brandy failed to give “wage statements that properly and accurately itemized the number of hours she [Juarez] worked at the effective regular pay rates and the effective overtime pay rates,” The Blast reports.

The legal paperwork further outlined the former housekeeper’s primary daily responsibilities were “cooking, cleaning, and doing the laundry.”

“As a direct and proximate result of (Brandy’s) conduct, individually and collectively, she [Juarez] suffered and continues to suffer substantial losses in income, earnings, and benefits and has been damaged in her capacity to earn her salary and has lost and will continue to lose employment benefits,” the filing noted.

Moreover, Juarez feels her “employers did the things [alleged above] intentionally, oppressively, and maliciously with evil and malevolent motive to injure [her].”

The former housekeeper says she suffers “from humiliation, anxiety, severe emotional distress, worry [and] fear,” since being fired from her employment at Brandy’s home.

Juarez’s lawsuit was filed under the California Fair Employment and Housing Act in Los Angeles County Courts. She wants to be rewarded $250,000 in damages over the alleged wrongful termination and age discrimination.

While Brandy hasn’t addressed the lawsuit publicly, a rep for the “Vocal Bible” told TMZ: “We disagree and will have further comments after we speak with our lawyers.”

