MadameNoire Featured Video

Queens star and Grammy-winning singer Brandy Norwood channeled her idol Whitney Houston during her recent performance of the national anthem at the NFC Championship.

Brandy sang her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Jan. 30 ahead of the baby between Los Angles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

Brandy wore a white Prada tracksuit reminiscent of Whitney Houston’s outfit during the “I Will Always Love You” singer’s 1991 Super Bowl performance.

Play

People highlighted Brandy’s tribute to Houston by tweeting:

“One thing about Brandy, she’s gonna always find a way to pay homage to her idol. Whitney Houston.” “Down to the cross earrings. Brandy don’t play about her Whitney!!” and “One thing Brandy gone do is show respect/love to Whitney Houston.”

Additionally, people could help but rave about Brandy’s vocal ability and talents. In line with the slew of fan tweets the singer received, Kelly Rowland also posted a shout-out that read, “Amen Brandy!!!”

RELATED CONTENT: “Brandy And Monica Receive Over 21 Million Streams After Verzuz Battle”

Back in early 2021, Brandy reflected on working with Whitney Houston on the iconic and barrier-breaking 1997 film, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

Known as “The Black Cinderella” to many fans of the filmed an emotional Brandy discussed being hand-picked by Houston — an executive producer on the project — to star in the movie’s lead role.

“We’re going to see her in this enchanting light. See her just so magical,” Brandy said of Houston, who played her fairy godmother in the film. “And this is how we need to see her because this is her voice, her talent, her vision for not just me but this entire cast, and bringing this film to life is unforgettable. Like she has changed my life forever and she’s going to change so many others that never really got to see her in her prime.”

“I’m so glad that they’re going to see her in this light,” Brandy said on her idol being introduced to a new generation. “And this is the light that she should always shine in.”

RELATED CONTENT: “SUNDAY’ NOIRE: Brandy Norwood Talks Living Her Dream Through Her Role on ‘Queens'”