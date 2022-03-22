MadameNoire Featured Video

Academy Award-winning actress Regina King will serve as a co-chair at this year’s Met Gala alongside celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

After being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and going down last year in September — which is unusual for the glamourous fundraiser — the Met Gala will take place in NYC on the first Monday in May as standard practice.

The featured exhibit at the this year’s fundraiser will be In America: An Anthology of Fashion, a follow-up to last year’s In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, and is presented by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

The Met Gala’s theme and dress code for attendees this go around will be Gilded Glamour, according to New York Times fashion director Vanessa Friedman.

Gilded Glamour references the Gilded Age of 1870 to 1900 and Mark Twain’s book The Gilded Age: A Tale of Today. With significant and rapid industrialization and titans including John D. Rockefeller, J.P. Morgan and Cornelius Vanderbilt building their longstanding wealth, the era’s economic success contrasted with socio-economic conflicts and the end of Reconstruction, which curbed many Black Americans from gaining financial traction.

Elle specified in its coverage that “‘gilded’ does not mean ‘golden,’ but rather a thin covering of gold veneer.”

“The name [of this year’s event] also nods to the hypocrisy of the age, during which the facade of wealth couldn’t hide immense income inequality, political upheaval, and post-Civil War racism,” the outlet noted.

As far as who else will be spearheading the event, fashion designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour will continue their roles as honorary co-chairs.

Details shared also highlighted that King and Ford are among the group of filmmakers who will have cinematic vignettes featured in this year’s exhibit.

The Met’s Anthology of Fashion exhibit will become available for public reviewing on May 7.

Look back at some of the 2021 Met Gala’s most memorable fashion moments down below.

