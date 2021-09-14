MadameNoire Featured Video

After being canceled in 2020, due to the pandemic, the Met Gala returned this year and its theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

While the annual event is known to be a grand showcase of campy couture and luxury fashion, this year’s theme really inspired its attendees to focus on individualism as they explored “American independence” through their ensembles.

Many celebs chose to wear American designers, whereas others made political statements with their outfits. There were tributes to heritage and odes to particularly iconic eras in American fashion. As expected, some of our favorites just showed up and served looks.

Iman in Harris Reed

Iman’s stunning feathered and gold-accented ensemble was designed by British-American designer Harris Reed. According to Haper’s Baazar, “Reed is inspired by ballroom culture in America’s golden age, with an aesthetic they describe in their brand statement as ‘romanticism gone nonbinary.'”